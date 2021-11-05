Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of CPE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 41,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.