Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $30.61

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $28.61. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,277 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 44.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.