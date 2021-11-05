Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camden National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

