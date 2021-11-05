Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

