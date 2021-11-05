Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 254.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,664. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $912,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.