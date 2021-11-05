Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 254.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,664. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $912,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.