Canaccord Genuity Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$218.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $119.99 and a 1 year high of $175.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

