Canaccord Genuity Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $35.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.