Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 35,960 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 106.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $363.07 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.41 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,451 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

