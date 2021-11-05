Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 81,276 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $122.23 and a one year high of $213.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

