Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 198,000 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 198,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of State Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

