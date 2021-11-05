Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.61 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 31,048.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,764 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.36% of Alteryx worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

