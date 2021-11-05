Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3,682.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

