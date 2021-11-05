Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,241 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

URI opened at $385.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.01 and a 1-year high of $391.66. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

