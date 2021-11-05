Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $18.71 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.