Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $230.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CDNAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CDNAF stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $119.99 and a 12-month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.