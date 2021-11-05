Cancom (ETR:COK) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.18

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €63.18 ($74.33) and last traded at €61.12 ($71.91), with a volume of 89144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.82 ($72.73).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

Get Cancom alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.