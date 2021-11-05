Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.14 billion-$32.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.87 billion.

CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,770. Canon has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

