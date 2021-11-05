Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 4.4%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 103,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 275,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.