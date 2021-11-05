Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Clene Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clene in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

