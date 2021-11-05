Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Price Target to $1.92

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.24 to $1.92 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

