Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $6.70

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.65 to $6.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

TerrAscend stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

