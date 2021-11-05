Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stake Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Capital Bancorp worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,733 shares of company stock worth $1,422,016. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

