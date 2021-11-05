Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

