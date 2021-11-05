Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $976,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100,242.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,833,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.