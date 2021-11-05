Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

