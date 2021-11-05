Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.