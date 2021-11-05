Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Sells 7,600 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$40.99 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$30.95 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.05.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

