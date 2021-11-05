Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSU opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $803,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.