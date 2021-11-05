Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 146,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

