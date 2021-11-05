Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $80.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.29.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 35,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,234. Capri has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $64,362,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 55.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,435,000 after buying an additional 565,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.