CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

