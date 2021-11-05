Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $863.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

