Casper (CSPR) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $299.68 million and $27.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,453,836,091 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,186,636 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.