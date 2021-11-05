Castleview Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.41 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.