Castleview Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after acquiring an additional 421,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Plug Power stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

