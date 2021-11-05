Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 758 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $215.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

