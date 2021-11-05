Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,202,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in ASML by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ASML by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 31,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $850.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $811.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.61. The company has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $393.46 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

