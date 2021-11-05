Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CDR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 164,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

