Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101.35 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $718.47 million and $101.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

