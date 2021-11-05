Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 464,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,366. Celestica has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

