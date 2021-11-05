Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading 28.1% Higher

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) shot up 28.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

