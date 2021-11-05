Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.94.

CNC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 2,633,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

