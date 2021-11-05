Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.
Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $44.99.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
