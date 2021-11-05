Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Securities stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.