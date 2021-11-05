Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210. Centrica has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

