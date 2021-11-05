Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Down 9.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.15 and last traded at $63.53. 7,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 119,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $912.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

