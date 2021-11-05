Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 468.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.11% of Century Aluminum worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.