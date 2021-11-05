Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 6,683 shares.The stock last traded at $115.23 and had previously closed at $115.21.

The company has a market cap of $641.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,012 shares of company stock worth $116,037 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.