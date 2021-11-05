Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $39,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 41.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

HOG stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

