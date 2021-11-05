Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Integra LifeSciences worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

