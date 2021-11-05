Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.73 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $38,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

